In the third match of the ongoing Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025, Anmol Kings Halar will face Dita Gohilwad Titans on Sunday, June 8. The Anmol Kings Halar vs Dita Gohilwad Titans Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 match is scheduled to be played from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 can watch the Anmol Kings Halar vs Dita Gohilwad Titans match on the DD Bharti TV channel for free. Those looking for live streaming viewing options of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 can watch the Anmol Kings Halar vs Dita Gohilwad Titans match on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube Channel, Waves OTT app, FanCode app and website. For watching the Anmol Kings Halar vs Dita Gohilwad Titans match on FanCode, a match pass worth 15 INR needs to be purchased. Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Anmol Kings Halar At Top Spot in Fourth Edition.

Anmol Kings Halar vs Dita Gohilwad Titans Live Streaming

