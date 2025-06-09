In the fourth match of the ongoing Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025, Aryan Sorath Lions will clash swords against JMD Kutch Riders on Monday, June 9. The Aryan Sorath Lions vs JMD Kutch Riders Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 match will start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 can watch the Aryan Sorath Lions vs JMD Kutch Riders match on the DD Bharti TV channel for free. Those looking for live streaming viewing options of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 can watch the Aryan Sorath Lions vs JMD Kutch Riders match on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube Channel, Waves OTT app, FanCode app and website. For watching the Aryan Sorath Lions vs JMD Kutch Riders match on FanCode, a match pass worth 49 INR needs to be purchased. Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025: Dita Gohilwad Titans Off to Winning Start With 12-Run Victory Over Anmol Kings Halar.

Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming

