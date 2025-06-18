Dita Gohilwad Titans will be locking horns with Anmol Kings Halar in the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 on Wednesday, June 18. The Dita Gohilwad Titans vs Anmol Kings Halar match is set to be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and it starts at 2:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner of the Saurashtra Pro T20 league is DD Sports and it will provide live telecast of Dita Gohilwad Titans vs Anmol Kings Halar match. Fans also can watch Dita Gohilwad Titans vs Anmol Kings Halar live streaming on FanCode and JioHotstar apps and websites. Fans seeking more online viewing options can watch Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel and Waves OTT. Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025: Ankur Panwar Shines With Ball in Zalawad Strikers’ 16-Run Win Over Dita Gohilwad Titans.

Dita Gohilwad Titans vs Anmol Kings Halar

