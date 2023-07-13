The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will get underway on October 5. The summit clash of the marquee event will take place on November 19. The World Cup Trophy is slated to travel to 18 countries around the world, including countries such as Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy and the host country India from July 27. The coveted prize has started its journey from India. Recently, a photo of school students wearing Sanju Samson's masks in the World Cup Trophy Tour is creating a lot of buzz on social media. Samson has been popular among Indian fans and the cricket fanatics have criticised the Indian selectors in the past for not selecting the wicketkeeper-batter in the marquee tournaments. Students wearing Samson's masks is a plea from the fans to pick Samson for the 2023 ODI World Cup India's Squad For West Indies T20I Series Announced; Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson Included

School Students Spotted Wearing Sanju Samson Face Mask

School students wearing Sanju Samson masks during World Cup trophy tour. pic.twitter.com/wJvZ9l2EMc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 13, 2023

