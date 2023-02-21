Hosts Nepal face a confident Scotland outfit in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Tuesday, February 21. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur and will begin at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Scotland and Nepal head into this clash after wins in their last matches. Unfortunately for fans in India, the live telecast of this game will not be available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. Dog Stops Play! Aww-Dorable Canine Enters Field During Scotland vs Namibia ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match (Watch Video).

Scotland vs Nepal

Our boys are taking on Scotland in the final match of the tri-series. Join us at TU International Cricket Ground and don't miss out on the excitement!#NEPvSCO #CWCL2 #weCAN pic.twitter.com/MmMJfXUL3b — CAN (@CricketNep) February 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)