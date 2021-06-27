Shafali Verma received her team India cap from captain Mithali Raj ahead of the India Women vs England Women first ODI. the talented right-handed batter could manage only 15 runs from 14 balls on her debut.

A proud moment for our thunderbolt @TheShafaliVerma as she is presented with #TeamIndia 🧢 131 from captain @M_Raj03. Here's hoping she has a smashing debut.💪 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ZsmL9Jb68Y — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)