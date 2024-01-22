Bollywood sensation Shah Rukh Khan and the West Indies all-rounder shared a friendly moment which was full of positivity after the ILT20 2024 match between Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Shah Rukh Khan was seen giving flying kisses towards Andre Russel and also asked from the stands about his physical condition. Andre Russel plays for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in ILT20 2024. Australia Squad for West Indies ODI Series 2024 Announced; Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson Left Out.

Watch Video Here

🎆 Forget fireworks, these two are the real sparks ✨



A Shah Rukh-Russell moment that we have been waiting for 😍#DVvADKR | #DPWorldILT20onZee | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge pic.twitter.com/dUNGNzSo9F— Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) January 21, 2024

