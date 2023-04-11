Shahbaz Ahmed is a key player in the RCB setup. In the recent past RCB has scouted out a few talented players from the domestic circuit like Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudesai and Shahbaz Ahmed who became a regular part of the team now. Shahbaz, who made his RCB debut in 2020 shares his experience of batting with the likes of Sherfane Rutherford and Dinesh Karthik in IPL. In a hilarious revelation on the RCB podcast, he said that once batting with Sherfane Rutherford he was conversing with hin in English. When Sherfane got out and Dinesh Karthik came in, he continued conversing the same way. Dinesh Karthik bursted in laughter after listening to it and assured him saying " I am DK, you can talk in Hindi".

Shahbaz Ahmed Reveals Amusing Conversation With Dinesh Karthik

Language mistake! 🤐 Shahbaz Ahamad talks about his hilarious exchange with DK during a high-pressure chase, on @eatsurenow presents #RCBPodcast! Listen to the audio versions of all ten episodes on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. 🎙️#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/cBTGF9k3xq — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 11, 2023

