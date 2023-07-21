Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf made a blunder during the Asia Cup 2023 schedule announcement ceremony in Pakistan, where he referred to Shaheen Afridi as one of the world's best batters. Shaheen Afridi is regarded as one of the world's most lethal bowlers, with his ability to swing the ball and take early wickets. Ashraf, during the live event, said, "If you talk about Shaheen Shah Afridi, his name comes in the top 10 batsmen." The video of this has gone viral on social media. PCB Unhappy with ACC President Jay Shah Revealing Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Before Official Ceremony.

Watch Video Here:

No comments.............. Zaka Ashraf said Pakistan's @iShaheenAfridi is amongst top 10 batsman of the world....... pic.twitter.com/yqjeAArfFQ — Shakil Shaikh (@shakilsh58) July 19, 2023

