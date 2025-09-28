Shaheen Afridi memes went viral on social media after the Pakistan national cricket team registered a three-ball duck against arch-rivals the India national cricket team in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the 17th over. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a googly, and Shaheen tried to play a sweep shot towards the leg side. He missed it completely, and the ball hit his pad. There was an LBW appeal by India, but the umpire didn't raise his finger, and the Men in Blue decided to challenge the decision. The replays confirmed that the ball was hitting the leg stump, and Shaheen was adjudged out. From 113/1 to 146 All Out! Pakistan Funny Memes Go Viral After Green Shirts Suffer Dramatic Collapse Against India in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

A Duck for Eagle!

Lol

Hahahaha Shaheen eagle 🦅 😂 Duck Chal nikal pehli fursat me #INDvPAK#AsiaCupT20 — AtifOnCricket 🏏 (@cricatif) September 28, 2025

Hilarious

Thankyou Shaheen for Duck 0(3) 🇵🇰❤️ pic.twitter.com/fO2OM3tYTc — Dr Strnage' (@maxYverstappan) September 28, 2025

An Afridi Duck!

An Afridi duck in a Final of the tournament. 😭 — Hassan (@iamhassan9) September 28, 2025

Tribute To His Father-in-Law

Shaheen gave tribute to his father in law by scoring duck #INDvsPAK — Sahu Ji (@SahuJi921670) September 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)