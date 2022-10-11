Shaheen Afridi is set to join the Pakistan squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The pacer will be available for warm-up games as he will link-up with the team in Brisbane on October 15. The speedster was ruled out of the Asia Cup after a right knee ligament injury.

Shaheen Shah Afridi declared fit and will join Pakistan squad in Brisbane on 15th October for the T20 World Cup and will be available for warm up matches against England and Afghanistan. — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) October 11, 2022

