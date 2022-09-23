Shaheen Afridi took a jibe at critics while jokingly referring to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as 'selfish' after the duo stitched a record opening partnership that helped Pakistan beat England by 10 wickets in the 2nd T20I a day ago. Babar Azam struck a century while Mohammad Rizwan finished with 88* as Pakistan chased down 200 with two balls to spare, levelling the series 1-1. Earlier, critics had called for a change in Pakistan's opening partnership after Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had failed to fire together in the Asia Cup 2022.

Here's What Shaheeh Shah Afridi Wrote:

I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak. Itne selfish players. Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. Let's make this a movement. Nahi? 😉 Absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Q9aKqo3iDm — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 22, 2022

