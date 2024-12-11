After resting in the Zimbabwe series where Pakistan was led in T20Is by Salman Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi returns to the Pakistan squad and scalps three wickets in the first T20I at Durban. With it he also achieves the record of scalping 100 wickets in T20Is. Now he also has the record of being the fourth bowler to have 100 wickets in all formats of the game. Funny Memes Go Viral After Babar Azam Gets Dismissed For A Duck During SA vs PAK 1st T20I 2024.

Shaheen Shah Afridi Scalps 100 Wickets in T20Is

🚨 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20I wickets for @iShaheenAfridi 🚨 He becomes only the 4️⃣th bowler to take 💯 wickets in all three formats of the game 🤩#SAvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/ssF7WGrruD — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 10, 2024

