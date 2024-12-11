After Pakistan played Zimbabwe under the leadership of Salman Agha, the seniors like Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam returned to the squad during the T20I series against South Africa. But the return didn't end up being memorable for Babar as after coming back to open, Babar was dismissed for a four-ball duck by Kwena Maphaka. Fans were frustrated with his performance and took to social media to share there reactions. South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score Updates.

Whenever Pakistan Needs Babar Azam

Babar Azam whenever Pakistan needs him pic.twitter.com/28d9fqiYdS — The StatPadder (@The_statpadder) December 10, 2024

Funny One

Babar and Rizwan playing doesn't mean you had to turn up like this. pic.twitter.com/yZJjP1Nut9 — psyf (@PsyfeR888) December 10, 2024

Oops

Babar dismissed on Duck. pic.twitter.com/H0Vh8rrTyE — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) December 10, 2024

Babar Azam

Babar Azam Fans

Babar Azam fans right now pic.twitter.com/067a5ETbQL — M (@anngrypakiistan) December 10, 2024

Babar and Rizwan

Rizwan: 24 off 32 balls* Babar: 0 off 4 ballspic.twitter.com/PWnMIg05tc — mashqooqmohti (@mashqooqmohti) December 10, 2024

Babar Azam Fans Right Now

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)