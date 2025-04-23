In reply to the heinous Pahalgam Terror Attack, which killed 26 innocent souls in Kashmir, one minute of silence was observed ahead of the SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The entire crowd at the stands, together with the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians players and staff, and match officials, observed complete silence to pay homage to the victims of the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack. 'Heartbreaking' Shubman Gill Expresses His Grief on News of Pahalgam Terror Attack, Writes 'Violence Like This Has No Place In Our Country' (See Post).

One-Minute Silence Observed Ahead of SRH vs MI IPL 2025 For Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims:

Let's all stand for peace and humanity. A minute's silence was observed in Hyderabad to pay respect to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack. All the players, support staff, commentators & match officials are wearing black armbands for tonight's game. #TATAIPL | #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/PIVOrIyexY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2025

