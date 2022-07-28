Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and Ahmed Shehzad were involved in a heated argument on Pakistan live TV. Afridi and Shehzad were both speakers on a show on Samaa TV where the latter said that the opener was targeted because of his support for him. "Ahmed was targeted because of me because I supported him a lot. I gave him a lot of chances, which turned out to be a negative thing for him when I left captaincy.," Afridi said, adding, “I supported him a lot because I wasn't finding an opener of his ability in Pakistan. He was performing as well. Obviously, he couldn't perform in all games." Shehzad did not take this too kindly and replied back, "Shahid bhai, listen. I don't know why you said that. You've been a elder brother to me, you can say anything to me. Sometimes, it does hurt me." When the former all-rounder asked Shehzad to focus on scoring runs and enjoy life, the right-hander responded, "I want to score runs, but at least don't deny me the platforms where I can score. I will ask you, when sides in PSL want to pick me, who comes in and says no? You tell me, where do I score runs? At my home?"

