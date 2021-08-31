While talking to media, former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi said the he believes Taliban loves cricket and will the support the sport. He also added, “Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work."

❝Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot❞ Shahid Afridi. He should be Taliban's next PM. pic.twitter.com/OTV8zDw1yu — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 30, 2021

