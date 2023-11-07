Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the Australia vs Bangladesh match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 due to a fracture in his left index finger. The star all-rounder took two wickets and also starred with 82 runs off 65 balls as he guided his team to a win over Sri Lanka by three wickets. The ICC quoted national team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan as saying, “Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab.” 'Disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh' Angelo Mathews Reacts to His 'Timed Out' Dismissal in BAN vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out

🚨 JUST IN: Bangladesh's star player has been ruled out of their final #CWC23 match against Australia! Details 👇https://t.co/ae0wgYT9Xi — ICC (@ICC) November 7, 2023

