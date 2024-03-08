Shan Masood was seen engaging in a heated exchange with Shadab Khan during the Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 match on March 7. This happened during the 10th over of the second innings when Karachi Kings' captain Masood was seen arguing with his opposite number and his animated reactions depicted that the exchange was a pretty heated one. Later on, the umpire had to step in but the dispute seemingly continued for a while. Islamabad United won the match by five wickets as they chased down 151 with eight balls to spare. The video of both the captains engaging in a heated exchange has gone viral on social media. PSL 2024: Aamer Jamal Does ‘KL Rahul’ Celebration After Completing His Half-Century During Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match.

Shan Masood, Shadab Khan Engage in Heated Exchange

What is this behavior from shan masood ? We know you are Pakistan test team captain but you don’t owe Pakistan team Ab kiya bolna pasad karo ga tum ? @AhmerNajeeb ??? #HBLPSL2024 #PSL9 pic.twitter.com/gl9P02OpHq — Sami Nadeem (@Sami_ullah_1234) March 7, 2024

