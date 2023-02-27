Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur finally tied knots with long term girlfriend Mittali Parulkar on Monday, February 27. Shardul and Mittali had their engagement in 2021 and after two years now the couple had their wedding. The couple were married according to marathi customs and pictures from Shardul and Mittali’s wedding surfaced on social media shortly after their wedding. The couple looked gorgeous in their wedding attires. Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Nayar Sing Romantic Bollywood Song At Shardul Thakur's Pre-Wedding Ceremony, KKR Shares Video.

Shardul Thakur Ties Knot With Mittali Parulkar

The Couple In Wedding Attire

Shardul Thakur Wedding Video

Baarat

