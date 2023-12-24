Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria took to social media to share a photo of the list of "Pakistan Test Bowling Performance in Australia", it can be seen that Danish Kaneria's name has not been included in the list. Kaneria mentioned that this is an example of "sheer discrimination" against him. Kaneria also mentioned that he took 24 wickets in five matches in Australia. AUS vs PAK: Mohammad Nawaz Replaces Noman Ali in Pakistan’s Squad Ahead of Boxing Day Test Against Australia.

Have a look at the social media post

Just look at the audacity of Pakistan Cricket Board. I took 24 wickets in 5 matches in Australia but they removed my name from the list. The living example of sheer discrimination against me. pic.twitter.com/HhkamhdFMc — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)