Perth [Australia], December 23: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday named Mohammad Nawaz as the replacement of left-arm spinner Noman Ali in Pakistan's Test squad against Australia. "The national selection committee, headed by Wahab Riaz, has approved Mohammad Nawaz as the replacement of Noman Ali for the ongoing Test series against Australia. Left-arm spinner Noman was ruled out of the three-Test match series after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis. He underwent surgery today," PCB stated in a statement. Earlier on Saturday, Noman was ruled out of the Australia series due to acute appendicitis. Shaheen Shah Afridi Could Be Rested for Third Test Against Australia To Manage International Cricket Workload.

Noman was first added to the team to provide a backup spin to Abrar Ahmed. With Abrar already out with an injury, Noman's departure further complicates Pakistan's bowling situation. As a replacement, Sajid Khan was brought in, but he arrived in Perth too late to play in the opening Test. "It is really unfortunate that Noman Ali is not available for the Test matches. Due to logistical challenges, including visa issues for any new player, and considering the requirement for a left-arm spinner, Nawaz was the best available choice for the side," PCB chief selector men's cricket team Wahab Riaz said in an official statement.

"On Abrar Ahmed's availability, the team management is hopeful that Abrar will be available to the side for the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, commencing from 3 January 2024," a statement further read.

Khurram Shazad, a right-armer, reportedly complained of pain in his left side while in Perth earlier this week. The second Test against Australia gets underway at the MCG on December 26. Pakistan Pacer Khurram Shazad Ruled Out of Australia Test Series Due to Rib Stress Fracture and Abdominal Muscle Tear.

Due to the absence of important fast bowlers, such as Khurram Shahzad because of a stress fracture, Naseem Shah recuperating from an injury, and Haris Rauf choosing not to play, debutants Aamer Jamal and Shahzad, along with Mir Hamza, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Wasim Jr., are now part of the fast bowling lineup. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)