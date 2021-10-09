Indian fast bowler Shikha Pandey bowled a sensational delivery during the second T20I between India women and Australia in Cararra on Saturday, October 9. The ball, which was just the second one of Australia's innings, pitched on outside the off-stump line and came in sharply to cramp Alyssa Healy for room and rattled her stumps. Following this, netizens hailed Pandey, calling this delivery as the 'ball of the century.'

Watch the video here:

'Ball of the century, women's cricket edition!'

Ball of the century, women's cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey🙌🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WjaixlkjIp — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 9, 2021

Seeing this, Shane Warne?

The new ball of the century ! Even @ShaneWarne would agree !! https://t.co/yTk3KztVT6 — Kamlesh (@Kamleshb12) October 9, 2021

Unreal!

Woah!! Ball of the century nomination straightaway https://t.co/A7TDoqN9ng — Aniket (@_Aniket7) October 9, 2021

Another Twitter user mentions Warne!

Whaaaaaaaat?????? Ball of the century from Shikha Pandey of team India What u have to say about this @ShaneWarne?#AUSvIND #IndvAus https://t.co/kNJYWrm50E — Dessie Aussie 🇮🇳🇭🇲 (@DessieAussie) October 9, 2021

Take a bow!

Ball of the century. Starts way outside the off stump and takes the top of middle and leg @kshitiz_m Take a bow @shikhashauny Source- @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/CPrMTxp51q — Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) October 9, 2021

Truly unbelievable!

Ball of the century! 🤯 Take a bow #ShikhaPandey pic.twitter.com/CQYmzTSz6t — Shivam Sharma (@HeyShivamSharma) October 9, 2021

