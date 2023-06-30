Shikhar Dhawan will likely be named captain of the Indian men's cricket team at the Asian Games 2023 later this year. The BCCI earlier agreed to send both men's and women's teams for the multi-sport event to be held from September 23 to October 8 in China's Hangzhou. Dhawan is expected to lead the second-string Indian side since the first-team players and head coach Rahul Dravid will be busy with the ICC World Cup 2023, which gets underway on October 5. Indian Cricket Teams’ Participation in Asian Games 2023 on Agenda As BCCI’s Apex Council Meets on July 7: Reports.

Shikhar Dhawan Likely to Lead India at Asian Games 2023, VVS Laxman to Be Head Coach

Shikhar Dhawan likely to lead the team at Asian Games 2023 and VVS Laxman to be the coach: BCCI Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

