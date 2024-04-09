Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan took a brilliant catch while running backwards during the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match to dismiss SunRisers Hyderabad batsman Travis Head. On the second ball of the fourth over, PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a fullish length ball to which Travis Head was trying to hit in the stands. The ball took the edge of the bat and went straight up in the air. However, the catch wasn't easy for Dhawan but in the end, he was able to hold on to the ball. Shikhar Dhawan Refrains From Taking DRS After Kagiso Rabada Gets Travis Head to Edge A Ball in Hands of Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma, Replay Shows Out (See Pic)

Shikhar Dhawan Takes a Brilliant Running Catch

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)