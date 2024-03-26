Chennai Super Kings batsman Shivam Dube was adjudged as the Player of the CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match. Dube played a brilliant hand of 51 runs from 23 balls and smashed two fours and five sixes during his stay at the crease. He played a major role in helping the hosts post a total of 206/6 and win the match by 63 runs. Chennai Super Kings Beats Gujarat Titans by 63 Runs in IPL 2024: Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube and CSK Bowlers Rout GT at Chepauk

Shivam Dube Adjuged Player of the Match in CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Match

Shivam Dube was at his explosive best and he becomes the Player of the Match for his quick-fire fifty 👏👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/9KKISx5poZ#TATAIPL | #CSKvGT | @IamShivamDube pic.twitter.com/FJl35t3aGK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)