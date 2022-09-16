Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket team selectors after they picked their 15-men squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 which is slated to be held in Australia next month. In his YouTube channel, the 'Rawalpindi Express' expressed his unhappiness on the absence of Fakhar Zaman from the main squad. While talking about the importance of the opening partnership of the green shirts, he said: 'Pakistan Cricket Board ne Kaya Select Kiya Ha Team. Fakhar Zaman, he should bat those six overs."

Watch Shoaib Akhtar's Twitter Video:

Aap sab kay dil ki awaz, Iftikhar remains in the team, so does Khushdil. Wah selector sb, kya selection ki hai. This will be exposed badly in Australia. Full video: https://t.co/TIPrWgnj8Z pic.twitter.com/oKvWIBfTKq — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 16, 2022

