Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistan fast bowler, reveals that he has secured a stay order from court against the making of his supposed biopic 'Rawalpindi Express'. He alleges that the makers continued to threaten him in writing to continue filming despite the mutual termination of the agreement. He also shares the legal notice on twitter explaining the situation.

Shoaib Akhtar Secures Stay Order From Court Against His Supposed Biopic

Important announcement. Stay order secured against supposed biopic on my life. Details attached. pic.twitter.com/Ybo1MNuMZu — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)