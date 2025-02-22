Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are all set to clash against each other on February 23 at Dubai. The second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage for both teams and fans are excited to see the rivals back in action in an ICC competition. Ahead of that, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar met Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma at Dubai. Abhishek and Shoaib both were in Dubai to witness their nations play and the duo had a friendly conversation with Shoaib praising Abhishek. Fans loved the interaction and made it viral on social media. Virat Kohli Focuses on Spin Play Ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Shoaib Akhtar Meets Abhishek Sharma in Dubai

Just ran into an exceptional talent Abhishek Sharma here in Dubai. He'll do wonders in years to come. pic.twitter.com/8u6RNMZooS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 22, 2025

