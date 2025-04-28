In a major move, the Government of India has banned several Pakistani YouTube channels, including that of cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, days after the Pahalgam terror attack. The tragic incident that took place on April 22 saw terrorists kill at least 26 Indian tourists in Pahalgam, a development that rocked the entire nation. Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel, '@ShoaibAkhtar100mph' was banned among 16 others by the Government of India, with users seeing the message, "This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order. For more details about government removal requests, please visit the Google Transparency Report", upon trying to open the channels on the platform. Our Hearts Bleed for Pahalgam: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Others From Sports Fraternity Condemn Terror Attack in Kashmir.

Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube Channel Banned

Many Pakistan youtube channels blocked in India, including Shoaib Akhtar, Wasay and Iffi pic.twitter.com/cu9aPigwqJ — Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) April 28, 2025

List of Pakistani YouTube Channels Banned by India

On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India has banned the 16 Pakistani YouTube channels including Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News, Geo News for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and… pic.twitter.com/AusR1fCkvN — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025

Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube Channel Unavailable in India

Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel banned (Photo credit: YouTube)

