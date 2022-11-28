Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a video featuring dancing Thala MSD. Yes, a formally dressed Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen grooving to hit Bollywood party tracks such as "Gandi Baat" and "Dilliwaali Girlfriend." The viral clip also shows Badshah crooning, but MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya's jugalbandi will make you smile uncontrollably. Fellow cricketers and fans are in love seeing this fun side of the Chennai Super Kings captain and all-time Indian cricketing legend. MS Dhoni Dancing and Partying With Wife Sakshi and Daughter Ziva; CSK Shares Rare Video of Captain Cool Making Moves on the Dance Floor!

Watch Video of MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya Burning The Dance Floor!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

