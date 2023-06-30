One of the breakout stars in the inaugural WPL season, Shreyanka Patil is all set to become the first women cricketer to feature in the Women's CPL as she got picked in the draft by Guyana Amazon Warriors. The 20-year-old impressed in the recent WPL 2023 for RCB where she took the highest number of wickets for her franchise.

Shreyanka Patil Becomes First Indian Cricketer to Be Picked in WCPL 2023

