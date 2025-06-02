Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are going to face in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedanad on Tuesday, June 03. This is the first time these two teams will clash in the IPL final. Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru entered the final beating Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings. While Punjab Kings qualified for the summit clash following a win over Mumbai Indians. Ahead of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final, captain Patidar and Iyer posed for pictures withe the IPL trophy. What Happens if RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final is Washed Out? Which Team Will be Crowned Indian Premier League Season 18 Champions?

Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar Pose With IPL 2025 Trophy in Ahmedabad

