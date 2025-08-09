Star India national cricket team and Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh was spotted celebrating the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan 2025 with his sister Neha Singh. In an Instagram post made by Neha Singh, she is seen tying a Rakhi on Rinku Singh's hand. There are other pictures too in the post, where Neha is applying a tilak on Rinku's forehead, and offering him sweets. The post has been made in collaboration with Rinku Singh's official account. Rinku Singh Appointed Basic Education Officer in Uttar Pradesh Despite Having Formal Education Only Till Class 9.

Rinku Singh With Sister Neha Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha ❤️ (@_neha_singh_0700)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)