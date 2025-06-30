Every cricketer's cricket dream begins in childhood while playing with their parents from a very young age. That is why it remains a precious moment for the cricketers even after making it big in the highest level. Such a moment between cricketer Shreyas Iyer and his mother Rohini was witnessed by fans. Shreyas, currently in a holiday, waiting for the domestic competitions to commence, was playing cricket with his mother at home. He was batting and his mother was bowling. Amid this, one bowl did enough to beat him. His mother was elated to have 'bowled him' and fans loved the moment between mother and son as well, making the video viral. Shreyas Iyer Signs Poster With 'Sarpanch Saab' Written, Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Captain Gives Autograph To Fan Waiting Outside (Watch Video).

Shreyas Iyer Gets Castled By His Mother Rohini

Only time SARPANCH won't mind getting bowled! 😂♥️ pic.twitter.com/jYUDd7DkD7 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) June 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)