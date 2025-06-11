Punjab Kings captain in IPL 2025 and India national cricket team cricketer Shreyas Iyer signed a poster which one of his fans presented in front of him with "Sarpanch Saab" written on it. Shreyas Iyer was inside a car, coming out of the gate when a fan waiting outside rushed towards him to get his autograph on the poster with "Sarpanch Saab" written. The term "Sarpanch" in northern India refers to the village head. Shreyas Iyer has been widely nick-named "Sarpanch Saab" by the Punjab Kings fans. The cricketer joined PBKS ahead of IPL 2025 and helped the side reach finals for the first time in 11 years. India's New Test Jersey Revealed: Ravindra Jadeja Flaunts New White Kit Ahead of IND vs ENG Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy 2025 (See Pics).

Shreyas Iyer Signs Poster For Fan:

🚨A fan got autograph of shreyas Iyer on a "Sarpanch Saab" poster 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ShVV6mLZlE — Sawai96 (@Aspirant_9457) June 10, 2025

