Shreyas Iyer had his form rejuvenated after the India vs Sri Lanka match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and after that he has not looked back at all. In the same Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, he scores a century, his second of the competition and it came in back-to-back games. It is a remarkable achievement for him given it arrived during a high-pressure semifinal game against New Zealand. Virat Kohli Bows Down to Sachin Tendulkar After Breaking His Record of Most ODI Centuries During IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semifinal, Video Goes Viral!

Shreyas Iyer Scores Consecutive Centuries in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)