India national cricket team star batter Shreyas Iyer showcased his class with the bat during the first unofficial ODI between India A and Australia A at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Wednesday, October 1. Iyer, who was captaining the side, smashed a century from 75 deliveries. The right-handed batter eventually fell on 110 from 83 balls. The first unofficial ODI between both teams was rescheduled to Wednesday due to rain on Tuesday. Shreyas Iyer Requests for Temporary Break From Red-Ball Cricket Due to Back Stiffness, Star Indian Cricketer Writes to BCCI With Request: Report.

Shreyas Iyer Slams Century 1st Unofficial ODI 2025

Shreyas Iyer smashes a century in India A vs Australia A 1st ODI! 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/gfzW1Irdym — MD Raju 🇮🇳 (@MDRaju_Live) October 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)