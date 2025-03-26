Shreyas Iyer kickstarted his IPL 2025 with a massive performance as he played a power-packed 42-ball 97* to help PBKS edge past GT to secure their first win of the season. Shreyas came to bat in the powerplay and then maintained a steady run rate to explode at the end and provide a strong finish to PBKS. It ended up being the deciding factor in the match and for his performance, Shreyas was awarded man of the match. Shreyas Iyer Funny Memes Go Viral After New Punjab Kings Captain Scores Power-Packed 97 Not Out Off Just 42 Balls in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Shreyas Iyer Wins Man of the Match Award in GT vs PBKS

