Debutant Shubha Satheesh has managed to score the second-fastest test fifty by an Indian Woman during the IND-W vs ENG-W one-off test match 2023. Satheesh scored 69 runs off 76 balls in which she hit 13 fours. It is surely a knock to remember on debut by Shubha Satheesh. This inning by Satheesh played a huge role as the first two wickets for India Women fell for very few runs. India Women won the toss and opted to bat first for the one-off test match against England Women. Harmanpreet Kaur’s India Bank on Spin To Keep England in Check In IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test.

A Fifty on Debut by Shubha Satheesh

𝗜. 𝗖. 𝗬. 𝗠. 𝗜! Debut in international cricket ✅ FIFTY on debut in international cricket ✅ A solid start for Shubha Satheesh 👍👍 ... and the entire team applauds her efforts 👏 👏 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/UB89NFaqaJ#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/aAwg93Uqv6 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 14, 2023

