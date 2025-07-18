The Indian national cricket team has begun their preparations for the crucial fourth Test against the England national cricket team in Manchester, starting on July 23. In a video posted by Star Sports on their X handle, some players, including Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh, were seen enjoying football. Captain Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal were spotted at the nets. Meanwhile, England are leading the five-match Test series 2-1. The Three Lions won the first and third Test matches, whereas the Asian Giants registered a memorable victory at Edgbaston. Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025? Here's The Possibility of Star Pacer Featuring in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Match at Old Trafford.

Team India Players Begin Preparation in Manchester

The grind is real. The hunger is visible. Manchester is more than a match, it's redemption 🥵 Will #TeamIndia level the series? 🔥#ENGvIND | 4th Test starts WED, 23rd JULY, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/kzahFHaAft — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 18, 2025

