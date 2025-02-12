India and England play in the third and final ODI of the three-match series, which is a dead rubber after Rohit Sharma and Co gained an unassailable 2-0 lead. The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, and start at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series and fans can find viewing options of the IND vs ENG 3rd ODI on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 3 TV channels (English commentary), and Sports18 1 SD/HD and Colors Cineplex SD/HD (Hindi commentary) TV channels. An online viewing option for IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 is available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription. Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph for Young Fan, Team India Captain Shows Nice Gesture By Engaging in Friendly Conversation With Him Alongside Rishabh Pant and Other Cricketers (Watch Video).

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 Live

.@imVkohli's final assignment before his quest for a 4th ICC title begins with the #ChampionsTrophy! 💪 🚨 MILESTONE ALERT: Virat is 89 runs away from completing 14,000 ODI runs! #INDvENGonJioStar 3rd ODI 👉 WED, 12th FEB, 12:30 PM | Start watching FREE on Disney+ Hotstar! pic.twitter.com/Xmor0YFfDd — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 12, 2025

