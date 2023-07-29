Shubman Gill had a great start to his International career in all-three formats. In his short career he has centuries in all formats and became a dependable member of the team in no time. As he opened the innings for India against West Indies in the 2nd ODI at Bridgetown, he completed 2500 runs in International cricket. Hardik Pandya Leads India in IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2023; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Rested.

Shubman Gill Completes 2500 Runs in International Cricket

Shubman Gill completed 2500 runs in International cricket. - The future star, he is just 23. pic.twitter.com/dcXkKFOmlC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 29, 2023

