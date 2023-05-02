Shubman Gill and Khaleel Ahmed were introduced as the Impact Players in the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 2. While Khaleel replaced Priyam Garg. Shubman Gill came into the playing XI with Mohit Sharma being substituted. Khaleel Ahmed had a terrific start to the second innings with a wicket maiden, dismissing Wriddhiman Saha. Lethal Spell! Mohammed Shami Wrecks Delhi Capitals' Batting Order With Figures of 4/11 During GT vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill Replaces Mohit Sharma

Khaleel Ahmed Named Delhi Capitals Impact Player

NSTANT IMPACT 🔥 A wicket-maiden from Khaleel to start the proceedings 👏@imK_Ahmed13 pic.twitter.com/4N4D7mURRQ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)