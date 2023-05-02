Mohammed Shami broke the back of the Delhi Capitals' batting order with a lethal spell of swing bowling in the first six overs. The India mainstay set the tone for the match with a wicket off the very first ball of the match, with which he dismissed Phil Salt. He then went on to run through the Delhi Capitals middle-order with dismissals of Rilee Rossouw (8), Priyam Garg (10) and also Manish Pandey (1). He finished his four overs with sensational figures of 4/11. Hardik Pandya Receives Best of Luck Wishes From Son Agastya Ahead of GT vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Mohammed Shami's Lethal Spell Here

What a spell this from @MdShami11 🤯🤯 He finishes his lethal spell with figures of 4/11 😎 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/VQGP7wSZAj #TATAIPL | #GTvDC pic.twitter.com/85KNVfYXEf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2023

