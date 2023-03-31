IPL 2023 gets launched with the 1st game being a thriller and going to the last over. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings competed hard but Gujarat prevailed at the end and won by five wickets. Hardik Pandya won the toss anticipating some moisture on the pitch and opted to bowl first. They had a good start with the ball picking up three big wickets in the first few overs. But Ruturaj Gaikwad stood tall with a 92 (50) and took CSK's score to a respectable 178. MS Dhoni provided a strong finish too. During the chase, Gujarat Titans had to sub out injured Kane Williamson for Sai Sudarshan, but Shubman Gill took the responsibility, scoring an eye-pleasing 63 (36) and taking Gujarat to the threshold of a win. Although it seemed at one point CSK is coming back in the game, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia finished things off and handed Gujarat their first win of IPL 2023.

