Indian batter Shubman Gill has revealed that he is not parting ways with his Indian Premier League team Gujarat Titans. Earlier, a Tweet of the Gujarat franchise took the internet by storm as it indicated that Gill was leaving them. However, during an Instagram live session today, the former KKR opener stressed that he will remain a part of the Titans in the upcoming IPL season. Is Shubman Gill Leaving Gujarat Titans? IPL Franchise's Recent Tweet Leaves Cricket Fans Guessing

Gill is Staying at Gujarat Titans:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans)

