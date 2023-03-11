Shubman Gill scored his fifth Test fifty, on the third day of the fourth Test between India and Australia on Saturday, March 11. The right-hander, who has been in superb form this year, got to his half-century off 90 deliveries. His innings included four fours and one six. He has shown intent right from the start of the innings and looks good for a big score. Fan Finds Ball After Shubman Gill Hits It for a Six on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 4th Test in Ahmedabad, Video Goes Viral!

Shubman Gill Scores Fifty

