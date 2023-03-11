The second day's play in the 4th Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw an amusing incident happen when a fan found a ball after Shubman Gill had hit it for a massive six. The incident took place in the 10th over of the Indian innings after Gill hit the ball bowled by Nathan Lyon for a maximum. The ball got stuck in the sight screen and the fan from the crowd came out to find it. Fans around him were overjoyed as he took out the ball, even as he took a tumble after throwing it back. India ended Day 2 at 36/0 with Gill (18*) batting alongside captain Rohit Sharma (17*). Harbhajan Singh Caught Using Saliva on Ball, Receives Warning From Umpire During LLC 2023 Opener Between India Maharajas and Asia Lions (See Pic and Video).

Fan Finds Ball After Shubman Gill's Six

