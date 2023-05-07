Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill has scored a fantastic half-century in GT's ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Being asked to bat first, GT have got a brilliant start to their innings. Both openers, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha have crossed the half-century mark. At the time of publishing this report, GT were 142-0 in 12 overs. Gujarat will be aiming to finish with a huge score.

Shubman Gill Scores Half-Century

